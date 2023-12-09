Create New Account
EPOCH TIMES | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine
EPOCH TIMES: Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine


Researchers at Yale University have created a new airborne method of delivery for mRNA vaccines. They claim that their tests were able to successfully vaccinate mice intranasally—without any injections—and believe that this will revolutionise the way people are vaccinated in the near future.


https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/researchers-create-aerosolized-mrna-covid-vaccinefacts-matter-5485207?

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

