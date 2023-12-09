EPOCH TIMES | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine

EPOCH TIMES: Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine
Researchers at Yale University have created a new airborne method of delivery for mRNA vaccines. They claim that their tests were able to successfully vaccinate mice intranasally—without any injections—and believe that this will revolutionise the way people are vaccinated in the near future.
Watch the full report:
https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/researchers-create-aerosolized-mrna-covid-vaccinefacts-matter-5485207?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.