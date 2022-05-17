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5/15/2022 Miles Guo: No one would believe that the disasters of the cryptocurrencies like LUNA were manipulated by the CCP. The whole world has lost over $10 trillion in the CCP’s surprise attack on the economy. Large corporations like Apple, Amazon, and Google suffered the greatest losses