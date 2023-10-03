Create New Account
Ben Bergquam - They just keep coming - the floodgates are open!
GalacticStorm
2145 Subscribers
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
@BenBergquam


Happening now in El Paso, Texas. They just keep coming - the floodgates are open! They say

another 3000 are on the way here. And thousands more at every other point along the border. Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and every Republican that voted to fund this corrupt cartel government is spitting in your face America! They’re not doing anything to stop this invasion. In fact, they’re spending your tax dollars to invite more. They are traitors to our country! “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

