AJN Live - Former Green Beret & World Renowned Combat Journalist & Geopolitical Analyst, Michael Yon Joins Alex Jones LIVE In-Studio - 7-21-2026

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Former Green Beret & World Renowned Combat Journalist / Geopolitical Analyst, Michael Yon, Joins Alex Jones LIVE In-Studio To Break Down How The World's Two Major Power Blocks Are Now Locked In A Hot War For Global Domination! If You Want To Know What's Really Happening In The World, This Is Literally Tomorrow's News Today! FULL MICHAEL YON / ALEX JONES INTERVIEW!