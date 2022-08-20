Miles Guo: For any Chinese Lao Baixing who distinguish themselves by, for instance, becoming an entrepreneur, they will inevitably be attacked by the CCP

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8/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: For any Chinese Lao Baixing who distinguish themselves by, for instance, becoming an entrepreneur, they will inevitably be attacked by the CCP. The officiallings or the second rich generation are so low that they only live for food and sex