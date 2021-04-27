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Short Video on India Situation: What does the Current Data Say?
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70 views • April 27, 2021
So then, what DOES the actual DATA say? Surely we should care, right?
*** NO medical advice or information, NO conflicting with WHO (remember they shared the Prof Ioannidis paper in their Oct 2020 bulletin). ***
Just the data and some scientific inferences - period. DOWNLOAD here and use with my permission (just click yes to cookies - no need to subscribe): https://we.tl/t-aRo1uhxv2c
My Odysee link: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing /video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
*** NO medical advice or information, NO conflicting with WHO (remember they shared the Prof Ioannidis paper in their Oct 2020 bulletin). ***
Just the data and some scientific inferences - period. DOWNLOAD here and use with my permission (just click yes to cookies - no need to subscribe): https://we.tl/t-aRo1uhxv2c
My Odysee link: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing /video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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