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Episode 7 - 20190325 - AV Home Pro
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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In this episode, I talk with local resident, businessman and all around good guy James Gabriellini from AV Home Pro. Our conversation covers his business installing home audio and video (home theater), his charity work and fun neighborhood contributions during the holidays and most importantly his current efforts regarding suicide prevention.
We are also pleased to add Lisa Burnett to our team as videographer and editor, you'll notice a big improvement in quality as well as some great overhead drone footage she put together.
Phone: 949-330-9404
www.avhomepro.com
In this episode, I talk with local resident, businessman and all around good guy James Gabriellini from AV Home Pro. Our conversation covers his business installing home audio and video (home theater), his charity work and fun neighborhood contributions during the holidays and most importantly his current efforts regarding suicide prevention.
We are also pleased to add Lisa Burnett to our team as videographer and editor, you'll notice a big improvement in quality as well as some great overhead drone footage she put together.
Phone: 949-330-9404
www.avhomepro.com
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