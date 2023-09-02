Imminent Food Shortage THREAT Is Real: New PLANDEMIC Will Trigger More Inflation

Prepare today so you can feed your family during the coming food crisis at http://HeavensHarvest.com and use promo code “STEW”.

Clayton Llewelyn is back with Stew to talk about food security and what you can do to protect your family from the next global crisis.

One year ago Stew warned the NATO backed war in Ukraine would suppress trade, drive up food prices, and cause a global food shortage.

Generally, inflation is at 3.2%.

However, food inflation is at a rate of 5%.

These price increases are not going to end anytime soon because the Biden administration is continuing the same policies that have caused this mayhem.

If people are starving they are much easier to control.

This is why a food shortage would be advantageous for power hungry politicians.

It’s also a way to silence those who are speaking out against government corruption.

This is why it’s so important to stock up with Heaven’s Harvest.

The country is hanging by a thread and the next crisis could happen at any second.

Whether it is a false flag assassination, a hot war with Russia, or an attack on the American electrical grid people must get prepared now before it’s too late.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network