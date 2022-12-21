The Great Resist + Christmas Gifts | Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts

Premiered 12/20/2022

Wanting to give meaningful Christmas gifts this year? Looking for ways to fight back against technocracy? This episode of 'Financial Rebellion' covers all the bases. Tune in to hear from Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey on Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts The revolution will not be centralized. Financial Rebellion is a weekly show featuring Catherine Austin Fitts and attorney Carolyn Betts, general counsel of Solari, Inc. who call upon their years of experience in the financial and legal sectors to provide us with the tools we need to powershift our money and reclaim financial independence from the monopolizing grip of the central banks and digital currency titans. Support: patreon.com/CatherineAustinFitts References: TSA Now Wants To Scan Your Face At Security. Here Are Your Rights. https://www.washingtonpost.com/techno... Debunk Productions: State Of Control https://debunkproductions.com/ Solari – Template Letter To Insurance Broker Re: Effect Of All-Cause Mortality Increase On Insurance Company Credit https://home.solari.com/template-lett... Book Review: Put Your Money Where Your Life Is By Michael H. Shuman https://home.solari.com/book-review-p... Michael H Shuman's Website https://michaelhshuman.com/ Ask Catherine: Christmas Gift Ideas https://home.solari.com/ask-catherine... #giftideas #finance #catherineaustinfitts