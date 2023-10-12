More on the Priesthood - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.109 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Oct 12, 2023





In the New Testament, St. Paul writes, “We have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus, the Son of God” (Heb 4:14). So, if Jesus is the Great High Priest once and for all, who, then, are Catholic priests? Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains how Christ established the priesthood, delegating His authority to forgive sins on earth to the Apostles and their successors (bishops and priests) down to the present day, known as Apostolic Succession. Then hear the story of Br. Gabriel, a Franciscan Friar who puts his faith and ministry on wheels – literally!





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 109: More on the Priesthood





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb_xEPW2ejo