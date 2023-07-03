This cow is pregnant but refuses to give birth, the doctor examines then calls the police fast!
664 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Incredible Animal Stories
July 1, 2023
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWZOAw8jgLI
Keywords
policepregnantdoctoranimalscowincredible animal stories
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos