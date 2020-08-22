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Plandemic - Indoctornation
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465 views • August 22, 2020
Mirrored without any edits from the Plandemic web site: https://plandemicseries.com/
Regardless of what you believe concerning the Phantasm (that's my view), and everything which led-up to it, the amount of corruption surrounding the whole thing is shocking, and it's been going on for over 100-years.Watch it with your spiritual eyes open and you can see the Watchers & Nephilim working in the background.
Regardless of what you believe concerning the Phantasm (that's my view), and everything which led-up to it, the amount of corruption surrounding the whole thing is shocking, and it's been going on for over 100-years.Watch it with your spiritual eyes open and you can see the Watchers & Nephilim working in the background.
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