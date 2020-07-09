Sterling's Censored Science

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Premiered Jul 2, 2020
nolabutterfly
"What I was talking about yesterday could be quite effective on critical COVID patients .
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/2018/5198594/
Glyphosate has been found to deplete p-coumaric acid. TNF and IL6 can epigenetic express with a p-coumaric acid deficiency.
Without p-coumaric acid cytochrome p450s stop working and phase 1 liver detox shuts down.
You need p-coumaric acid to detox Roundup so this tells me that roundup is playing a role in who lives and who dies from COVID.
A Chinese herb called Oldenlandia diffusa has been found to suppress IL-6 and TNF. It also has properties in fighting cancer. This herb also aids in SOD3 which is also involved in COVID 19.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16965742/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M8LCRMF/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_61t-EbVNCC3SP?fbclid=IwAR2Rxi_cS6igcKvEv3PN0RN-jsw5dqDJywvDmwRCTupEtQzj5es9hCXUY8g
Amazon is where you can get this herb.
Also you can find p-coumaric acid in Bosweilla food grade frankincense.
https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Frankincense-Certified-Organic-Boswellia/dp/B07KDXX3CV/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;keywords=food+grade+royal+frankincense+hojari&qid=1593443626&sr=8-6
Also 250 mg of olive leaf extract daily
https://www.amazon.com/gp/huc/view.html?ie=UTF8&;newItems=Cc8dbbf3f-3923-48f4-927c-d3d6a0e30a5b%2C1
And cinnamon capsules which may lower blood sugar in some https://www.amazon.com/Supplements-Cinnamon-Non-GMO-Verified-Capsules/dp/B0019LRY8U/ref=sr_1_14?dchild=1&;keywords=cinnamon+capsules&qid=1593443801&sr=8-14
You can find my research on COVID-19 and the IL-6 and SOD3 gene at mthfrsupport.com."
Sterling Hill