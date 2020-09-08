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Viral Issue Crucial Update Sept 8th_ the Science, Logic and Data Explained
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136 views • September 08, 2020
Crucial Viral Update: September 8th 2020. The Science, Logic and Data Explained!
Short video on the latest data around mortality risk realities, seasonality, the Sweden Question, Europe vs USA – and the evidence For/Against various suppression measures.
In all cases we review the official published data and studies from the past weeks – only official government data included – no controversial sources.
Although no fringe material here – quite the opposite – you may still get a big surprise when you understand the actual numbers and science.
The ultimate update on our viral issue, bar none - Sept 8th 2020 . Get educated guys and gals - or get with the other sheep in the pen... ;-)
Lockdown efficacy analysis papers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg89tdgzkq...
Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9...
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Short video on the latest data around mortality risk realities, seasonality, the Sweden Question, Europe vs USA – and the evidence For/Against various suppression measures.
In all cases we review the official published data and studies from the past weeks – only official government data included – no controversial sources.
Although no fringe material here – quite the opposite – you may still get a big surprise when you understand the actual numbers and science.
The ultimate update on our viral issue, bar none - Sept 8th 2020 . Get educated guys and gals - or get with the other sheep in the pen... ;-)
Lockdown efficacy analysis papers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg89tdgzkq...
Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9...
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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