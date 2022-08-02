Project - 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces - 080222

Project: 3rd Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces

Chronicles of the collective feat of the Russian troops during the Special Military Operation.





◾️Three weeks ago we published the first video of the #TheyAreOutThere project, dedicated to the heroism of the 144th Motor Rifle Division in Kharkov region and its contribution to the liberation of Izyum. We were rightly pointed out in the feedback that the 144th Motorized Rifle Division operated side by side with the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, advancing on a united section of the front.





◾️That's why we decided to dedicate the second release of #TheyAreOutThere project to the 3rd Vislenskaya Red Banner Orders of Suvorov and Kutuzov Motorised Rifle Division. They liberated Velykyi Burluk, Novyi Burluk, Balakliya, Izyum, Kam'yanka, Sulyhivka and Dovhen'ke.