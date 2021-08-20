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'ΜΟΝΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΣΤΑΧΤΕΣ ΘΑ ΞΑΝΑΓΕΝΝΗΘΟΥΜΕ ΕΜΕΙΣ ΚΙ Ο ΠΛΑΝΗΤΗΣ ΜΑΣ
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752 views • August 20, 2021
20/08/2021 ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ....ΠΑΝΕΛΛΑΔΙΚΑ ΑΝΑΚΑΛΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΑΔΕΙΕΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΙΚΩΝ...!!!ΜΟΝΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΣΤΑΧΤΕΣ ΘΑ ΞΑΝΑΓΕΝΝΗΘΟΥΜΕ ΩΣ ΣΑΝ ΦΟΙΝΙΚΑΣ ΕΜΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ Ο ΠΛΑΝΗΤΗΣ ΜΑΣ...
ΦΩΤΙΑ...ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΣΕ ΠΑΛΙΕΣ ΑΞΙΕΣ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΩ ΣΥΜΠΕΡΙΦΟΡΕΣ ΣΥΝΗΘΙΕΣ, ΔΟΓΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΥΣ, ΚΙ ΟΤΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΜΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΥΣΕ ΔΕΣΜΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΣ...
ΠΙΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΟ ΣΕ ΜΑΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΙΔΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΨΗΛΑ...ΓΙΑΤΙ ΑΠΟ ΕΚΕΙ ΠΗΓΑΖΕΙ Η ΜΟΝΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ, Η ΔΥΝΑΜΗ Η ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ Η ΕΠΑΦΗ...Η ΕΝΩΣΗ...!!!
ΦΩΤΙΑ...ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΣΕ ΠΑΛΙΕΣ ΑΞΙΕΣ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΩ ΣΥΜΠΕΡΙΦΟΡΕΣ ΣΥΝΗΘΙΕΣ, ΔΟΓΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΥΣ, ΚΙ ΟΤΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΜΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΥΣΕ ΔΕΣΜΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΣ...
ΠΙΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΟ ΣΕ ΜΑΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΙΔΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΨΗΛΑ...ΓΙΑΤΙ ΑΠΟ ΕΚΕΙ ΠΗΓΑΖΕΙ Η ΜΟΝΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ, Η ΔΥΝΑΜΗ Η ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ Η ΕΠΑΦΗ...Η ΕΝΩΣΗ...!!!
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