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OUR NATION IS AT WAR WE WILL NEVER EVER SURRENDER. - DONALD J. TRUMP
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65 views • December 08, 2020
"We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in, we will never give up and we will never back down. We will never ever surrender." ~ Donald J. Trump December 5, 2020 Valdosta, GA.
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