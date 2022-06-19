Mr. Bannon Is Interviewed by Little Aila at the 2nd Anniversary of NFSC

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https://gnews.org/post/p83ua96a
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Mr. Bannon is interviewed by Little Aila on the 2nd anniversary of the NFSC: The NFSC people proved to the world the lies of the CCP; the Chinese people are fully capable of self-management, and you should make good use of Gettr the social media platform, to spread the evil of the CCP to the world; although there are going to be brighter days ahead, we are going to go through many dark days before we get to the sunlit uplands; only the Chinese people themselves can free themselves