Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden claims ‘cannibals’ ate his uncle
channel image
The Prisoner
9070 Subscribers
Shop now
226 views
Published 20 hours ago

From the makers of ‘Dingoes ate my baby’ comes the uninspiring and quite frankly baffling sequel: ‘Cannibals ate my uncle.’ Yes, it’s that time again folks. The most popular president in history has been regaling generations of awed listeners with tales from Planet Biden.

Read more: https://on.rt.com/crzp

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-biden-falsely-claims-wwii-uncle-eaten-cannibals-twice

Mirrored - RT

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ambrose j bozey finnegan jruncle bozeylong pig

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket