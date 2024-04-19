Biden claims ‘cannibals’ ate his uncle

From the makers of ‘Dingoes ate my baby’ comes the uninspiring and quite frankly baffling sequel: ‘Cannibals ate my uncle.’ Yes, it’s that time again folks. The most popular president in history has been regaling generations of awed listeners with tales from Planet Biden.

