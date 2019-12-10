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Infowars Confronts Congress As Dud IG Report Released - War Room Full Show
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8 views • December 10, 2019
An explosive day for InfoWars as Owen Shroyer goes viral after protesting the impeachment sham hearings. Alex Jones is fired up and shares an impassioned message to his viewers about taking actions in the 3D world. Savanah Hernandez is then joined by Mahgdalen Rose, Greg Reese and Rebecca Wright to break down all things impeachment. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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