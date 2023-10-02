CIA BRIBED Agent To Cover Up Lab Leak!! – Whistleblower - Oct 1, 2023

CIA BRIBED Agent To Cover Up Lab Leak!! – Whistleblower
I'm sharing this video from, 'The Jimmy Dore Show', on YouTube, October 1st, with description and partial other text from video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vczuWp5qgIA&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow
From the earliest days of the pandemic, the dominant narrative about COVID’s source has focused on a so-called “natural origin” in the Wuhan wild animal markets while any talk of a possible lab leak was aggressively suppressed. Now we find out from a whistleblower that the CIA was actively involved in this suppression, with one agent investigating COVID’s origin even allegedly bribed into changing his story.
Guest host Craig “Pasta” Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the lab leak story, gain of function research and the United States’ global biological weapons programs.
