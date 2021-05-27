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Ivermectin - Dr Pierre Kory, prophylactic efficacy
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159 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Jack and Dr. Pierre Kory discuss NEW SCIENCE on Ivermectin - prophylactic efficacy, effective across populations - Fact Checkers take NOTE - this is NEW science, NEW information that cannot be "Fact Checked" using OLD INFORMATION. originally aired 1/16/21
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