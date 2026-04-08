Watch how lethal the neurotoxin aluminum from vaccines can be

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::::Amount of Aluminum in Vaccines
Prevnar 13 (PCV) — 125 micrograms
PedvaxHIB (Hib) — 225 micrograms
Engerix-B (HepB) — 250 micrograms
Daptacel (DTaP); Quadracel (DTaP-IPV); Pentacel (DTaP-IPV-Hib) — 330 micrograms
Kinrix (DTaP-IPV) — 600 micrograms
Infanrix (DTaP) — 625 micrograms
Pediarix (DTaP-HepB-IPV) — 850 micrograms
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02:13chapter 2
03:21chapter 3
06:32chapter 4