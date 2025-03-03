BrightLearn - Nanotechnology in Medicine: Toxicity and Safety by Mahendra Rai, Mrunali Patel and Rashmin Patel

In their book "Nanotechnology in Medicine: Toxicity and Safety," authors Mahendra Rai, Mrunali Patel and Rashmin Patel explore the transformative potential and significant risks of nanotechnology in healthcare. Nanoparticles and their potential applications are revolutionizing medicine by enabling targeted drug delivery, such as using liposomes for cancer treatment, which minimizes harm to healthy cells. However, their ability to penetrate biological barriers also raises concerns about long-term toxicity, including oxidative stress, inflammation and DNA damage. The authors emphasize the need for rigorous research, safer synthesis methods like green synthesis, and improved regulatory frameworks to balance innovation with safety. While nanomedicine holds immense promise for curing diseases and regenerating tissues, the authors caution that ethical and responsible innovation is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes in the adoption of new technologies. The book serves as both a roadmap and a warning for the future of this groundbreaking field.





