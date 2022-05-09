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Abortion Leak is being Used to Prime Seal 2
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162 views • May 09, 2022
Is this a psyop because women are sterile from the shot? Is this a psyop because now there is an army of controlled zombies without free will. Is this a psyop for divide and conquer? Is this a psyop to ignite seal 2? We talk through the evidence.
https://sjwellfire.com/news/like-abortion-wizards-are-sacrificing-kids-to-lucifer-via-vax-part-of-the-9-satanic-commandments/
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
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Abortion Leak is being Used to Prime Seal 2
https://sjwellfire.com/news/like-abortion-wizards-are-sacrificing-kids-to-lucifer-via-vax-part-of-the-9-satanic-commandments/
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
Abortion Leak is being Used to Prime Seal 2
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