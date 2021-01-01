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01/01/2021 -- NEW YEAR Earthquake update -- Seismic activity on West Coast , W. Pacific and Europe
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65 views • January 02, 2021
:) Sorry for this very "unprofessional" update- LOL
Enjoy such things as : unexpected yoda voice, meowing cats, and at least one technical audio glitch!
A perfect start to the new year ! LOL !!! Enjoy this awesome live update.
MUCH LOVE everyone! Cheers to you and yours this new year in 2021 !!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Enjoy such things as : unexpected yoda voice, meowing cats, and at least one technical audio glitch!
A perfect start to the new year ! LOL !!! Enjoy this awesome live update.
MUCH LOVE everyone! Cheers to you and yours this new year in 2021 !!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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