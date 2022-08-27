In Ukraine, everything goes on as usual. While the front lines are inflamed by positional battles, Russian forces continue to repel counterattacks and systematically destroy the enemy’s military facilities. In turn, Kiev continues terrorist attacks on the regions it lost.

On August 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to counterattack in several areas near Bakhmut, but suffered losses and retreated. Fighting continues on the streets in the eastern part of the city.

Another attempt of Ukrainian forces to launch a counteroffensive was repulsed in the Ugledar area. In the Krivoy Rog region, Ukrainian units once again attempted to attack Vysokopolye, but failed to advance and retreated.

The Kiev regime continues massive strikes on the cities of the DPR and LPR. The number of dead and wounded among civilians is growing.

Early in the morning on August 26, Ukraine shelled the city of Stakhanov in the LPR from the US_made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. Ten rockets were fired at the city. As a result, the building of the former Donbass hotel was destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Kiev intentionally targets industrial facilities threatening the world with ecological catastrophes.

On August 25, Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the Styrol chemical plant in Gorlovka. The plant was shutdown. According to local officials, there is no risk of a chemical leak.

On August 25, Ukrainian militants launched a massive strike on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. About 20 missiles reportedly targeted the facility. As a result of the massive shelling, a field near the power station caught fire. This led to a short circuit. At that time, two of the six power units were operating at the station. The emergency protection system was activated at the station, disabling both of them. Immediately after the fire was extinguished, one unit was put into operation. Repair work continued on the second one.

As a result, the power supply to the territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions was temporarily disrupted.

The armed forces of Ukraine continue daily shelling on the territory of the nuclear power plant and the town of Enerhodar and this creates a real risk of a radiation accident. Kiev and Zelensky personally continue to lie accusing the Russian military of shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Despite the fact that the plant operates with local staff under Russian control.

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