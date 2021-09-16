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COVID SHOTS: THIS IS A FRAUD, NOT A SCIENCE [2021-09-16] - CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST DR. CHRISTINA PARKS (VIDEO)
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52 views • September 16, 2021
COVID SHOTS: THIS IS A FRAUD, NOT A SCIENCE [2021-09-16] - CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST DR. CHRISTINA PARKS (VIDEO)
Cellular and molecular biologist Dr. Christina Parks recently gave testimony on Michigan House Bill 4471. Her testimony went viral and I invited Dr. Parks on The Sons of Liberty to discuss the current PLANdemic/SCAMdemic taking place regarding COVID. Without hesitation, Dr. Parks believes that what is taking place is more of a narrative than a science. In fact, she believes there is a coverup going on concerning the "virus" and the shots being given and believes it is dangerous. Listen to this interview to find out why PhD's are among the "most vaccine hesitant." Dr. Parks is also very proud that over 70% of Blacks in America are refusing to take the Covid Depop Jab, and they have very good reasons for doing so.
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Tim Brown @ Sons of Liberty
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Cellular and molecular biologist Dr. Christina Parks recently gave testimony on Michigan House Bill 4471. Her testimony went viral and I invited Dr. Parks on The Sons of Liberty to discuss the current PLANdemic/SCAMdemic taking place regarding COVID. Without hesitation, Dr. Parks believes that what is taking place is more of a narrative than a science. In fact, she believes there is a coverup going on concerning the "virus" and the shots being given and believes it is dangerous. Listen to this interview to find out why PhD's are among the "most vaccine hesitant." Dr. Parks is also very proud that over 70% of Blacks in America are refusing to take the Covid Depop Jab, and they have very good reasons for doing so.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Tim Brown @ Sons of Liberty
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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