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New Appeal of the Deputy Commander of the Nazi regiment Azov Kalina. Confined at the Azovstal plant. He Says that: ... - 041022
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530 views • April 10, 2022
New appeal of the deputy commander of the Nazi regiment "Azov" "Kalina". He says that:
they were betrayed by "politicians who talk about support, but do not answer the phone and do not communicate for more than 2 weeks";
they were betrayed by friends, "they hide their eyes, they are afraid to come to the rescue"
Currently he's in Azovstal plant and his death is very close
they were betrayed by "politicians who talk about support, but do not answer the phone and do not communicate for more than 2 weeks";
they were betrayed by friends, "they hide their eyes, they are afraid to come to the rescue"
Currently he's in Azovstal plant and his death is very close
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