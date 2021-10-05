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EP-1 Fight For Your Freedom - Campfire Chat
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2 views • October 05, 2021
This is the premiere episode of the new podcast from Tucker Survival called Campfire Chat. This is an open forum style show dealing with a variety of subjects that affect us all. Today's episode deals with the importance of pushing back against the tyranny happening in the world today in order to preserve our personal freedoms as both individuals and as a country.
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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