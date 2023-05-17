Tom Renz | Fighting True Anti-Semitism at the Source (Part 1)

Recenlty the ReAwaken Tour of which I've been proudly involved with from it's inception and that my good friends Clay Clark and General Flynn host is under attack by the left wing insane media who is accusing them and others involved of being Anti-Semetic. This accusation couldn't be further from the truth, the ReAwaken tour is an all inclusive event that welcomes all races and creeds to speak on freedom, faith (of all kinds), and all of mankind's fight against evil. So on todays show I wanted to share a special video of one of the left's favorite guys, the God hating, Hitler loving, sociopath known as Yuval Noah Harari. #WEF #Truth #AntiSemitism #ReawakenTour @GenFlnn @ClayClark #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.