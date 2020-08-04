© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 4, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • August 04, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9ZlxmN-8wg
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/03/2020-intel-election-interference-391047
https://www.debates.org/2020/07/27/statement-first-presidential-debate-2/
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/establishment-election-interference/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-voting/trump-says-he-can-issue-order-on-mail-in-voting-but-hasnt-gotten-to-it-idUSKCN24Z2QO
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/08/03/new-york-times-op-ed-lets-scrap-the-presidential-debates/
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/510280-prosecutors-hint-at-probe-into-possibly-extensive-and-protracted
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/state-department-subpoenas-democrats-investigation-inspector-general-firing/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/continuation-of-the-witch-hunt-trump-decries-manhattan-da-investigation-into-trump-organization
https://www.redstate.com/slee/2020/08/03/will-durhams-findings-be-out-before-the-election/
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/03/expanding-scope-of-inquiry-on-unmaskings-to-include-tofromabout-queries-in-nsa-database-would-be-huge-development/
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/08/02/democrats-war-game-for-election-includes-west-coast-secession-possible-civil-war-john-podesta/
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1290377623869304832?cxt=HHwWgMC9jZfnq-gjAAAA
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/03/media-silent-as-christopher-steele-hero-spymaster-narrative-crumbles/#.XyhKLjjvjEo.twitter
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/03/trumps-assault-on-mail-voting-threatens-his-reelection-bid-390949
Other News:
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/08/03/exclusive-louisiana-ag-jeff-landry-blasts-facebook-censorship-of-breitbart-in-letter-to-zuckerberg/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/real-moneys-revenge
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-hard-hitting-blistering-raw-interview-on-anthony-fauci-uncovers-far-more-disturbing-dirt-top-virologist-dr-judy-mikovits-cuts-loose-like-never-before/
https://truepundit.com/unsealed-court-docs-suggest-mueller-and-comey-had-piles-of-evidence-on-epstein-and-did-nothing/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/millions-locked-down-under-draconian-covid-rules-australia
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200801/13583845018/latest-targets-dhs-surveillance-are-journalists-who-published-leaked-documents.shtml
Other Interesting Stuff
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1248617/prince-andrew-was-with-epstein-girl-claims-witness/
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/08/records-of-prince-andrews-location-on-night-of-molestation-destroyed-by-police.html
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3292.htm
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1289247127030259712
https://twitter.com/search?q=ethefriend&;src=typeahead_click
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1290436739866210304?cxt=HHwWgMC1zZfYxugjAAAA
https://twitter.com/JamesTodaroMD/status/1289563464499781632
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9ZlxmN-8wg
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/03/2020-intel-election-interference-391047
https://www.debates.org/2020/07/27/statement-first-presidential-debate-2/
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/establishment-election-interference/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-voting/trump-says-he-can-issue-order-on-mail-in-voting-but-hasnt-gotten-to-it-idUSKCN24Z2QO
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/08/03/new-york-times-op-ed-lets-scrap-the-presidential-debates/
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/510280-prosecutors-hint-at-probe-into-possibly-extensive-and-protracted
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/state-department-subpoenas-democrats-investigation-inspector-general-firing/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/continuation-of-the-witch-hunt-trump-decries-manhattan-da-investigation-into-trump-organization
https://www.redstate.com/slee/2020/08/03/will-durhams-findings-be-out-before-the-election/
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/03/expanding-scope-of-inquiry-on-unmaskings-to-include-tofromabout-queries-in-nsa-database-would-be-huge-development/
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/08/02/democrats-war-game-for-election-includes-west-coast-secession-possible-civil-war-john-podesta/
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1290377623869304832?cxt=HHwWgMC9jZfnq-gjAAAA
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/03/media-silent-as-christopher-steele-hero-spymaster-narrative-crumbles/#.XyhKLjjvjEo.twitter
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/03/trumps-assault-on-mail-voting-threatens-his-reelection-bid-390949
Other News:
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/08/03/exclusive-louisiana-ag-jeff-landry-blasts-facebook-censorship-of-breitbart-in-letter-to-zuckerberg/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/real-moneys-revenge
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-hard-hitting-blistering-raw-interview-on-anthony-fauci-uncovers-far-more-disturbing-dirt-top-virologist-dr-judy-mikovits-cuts-loose-like-never-before/
https://truepundit.com/unsealed-court-docs-suggest-mueller-and-comey-had-piles-of-evidence-on-epstein-and-did-nothing/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/millions-locked-down-under-draconian-covid-rules-australia
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200801/13583845018/latest-targets-dhs-surveillance-are-journalists-who-published-leaked-documents.shtml
Other Interesting Stuff
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1248617/prince-andrew-was-with-epstein-girl-claims-witness/
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/08/records-of-prince-andrews-location-on-night-of-molestation-destroyed-by-police.html
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3292.htm
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1289247127030259712
https://twitter.com/search?q=ethefriend&;src=typeahead_click
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1290436739866210304?cxt=HHwWgMC1zZfYxugjAAAA
https://twitter.com/JamesTodaroMD/status/1289563464499781632
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.