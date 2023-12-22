YEMEN: The Red Sea will become a graveyard for American ships

Sanaa' will sink the American-led alliance's naval fleet if carry out an attack on Yemen. Your fleets, your warships, your submarines, and your aircraft carriers, and the Red Sea will be your grave, said the Minister of Defense of Yemen, General Mohammed Naser al-Atifi. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, Abdul Malik Badr Al-Deen Al-Houthi, emphasized that if the US provokes war, the impact will be worse than in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

