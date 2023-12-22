Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YEMEN: The Red Sea will become a graveyard for American ships
channel image
The Prisoner
8890 Subscribers
Shop now
327 views
Published Yesterday

Sanaa' will sink the American-led alliance's naval fleet if carry out an attack on Yemen. Your fleets, your warships, your submarines, and your aircraft carriers, and the Red Sea will be your grave, said the Minister of Defense of Yemen, General Mohammed Naser al-Atifi. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, Abdul Malik Badr Al-Deen Al-Houthi, emphasized that if the US provokes war, the impact will be worse than in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
yemenred seagraveyardhouthis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket