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Open Worship in a Public Stadium and Social Distancing Doesn’t Apply?
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0 view • May 13, 2021
Thought I’d share a small portion of what I observed today. I’m totally in support of unrestricted free and open worship for any religious belief. This appears to be followers of the Muslim faith. But I wonder why Christian churches have to observe social distancing rules and here it appears that no social distancing rules apply? Is it because our government is not only trying to divide us racially and politically, but also religiously?
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