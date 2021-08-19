WANT MORE STUPIDITY? WATCH THIS ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINES. NOT VACCINATED? NO PROBLEM PAY $150

Just watch this video and you will see how stupid this has gotten. If you are not vaccinated you can still cruise for an additional $150. Twenty Seven people on a recent cruise tested positive for Covid and all were vaxed. Does anyone have a frickin brain? All the worries, lockdowns, tests, vaccinations can be avoided for $150. What crap. Carnival tried to cover up this crap but it got out.And here is another thought...96.5% of the passengers on the ship WERE VACCINATED. That means that around a couple of hundred dummies paid the extra and got on the ship with around 5-6 THOUSAND VACCINATED PEOPLE. I would in no way subject myself willingly to that. You might as well have been vaccinated yourself if you were going subject your body and health to that much exposure to a bioweapon.CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE:SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....The genocide and murder of over 1 million people:Adverse Reactions To The New Normal