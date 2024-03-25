Create New Account
How Much Longer Will I Live? Poor Dog Tearfully Gave up Faith in Human
High Hopes
Pets in Love


Mar 24, 2024


How Much Longer Will I Live Poor Dog Tearfully Gave up Faith in Human


Do you think the ghost of a dog is real? From now on you can see it!

Once, Francisco roamed the streets alone, a ghost of a dog, abandoned by those who were supposed to care for him.

His body was a battleground, ravaged by disease and neglect.

 With every step, he carried the weight of his suffering.

His eyes glazed with resignation

as if surrendering to the fate that had been thrust upon him


Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuYGgxkxNCo

diseasedogsufferingrescuewoundpets in love

