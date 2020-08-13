BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brett Lark | Basal Cell Carcinoma, Lymphoma & Dysplastic Nevi
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
2329 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • August 13, 2020
Brett Lark was just a little, 6-year-old boy when he and his family received his diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma. By 21, Brett was given another diagnosis of stage 4 non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, which was spreading to his brain. He was going to college, all while secretly battling cancer. Watch his entire cancer survivor story to fully understand what changes he made in order to naturally shrink his golfball-sized tumor. Stay tuned until the very end of the video to hear a personal message from Brett if you have recently received a cancer diagnosis.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!

Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.

So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Keywords
healthcancermedicinelymphomathetruthaboutcancercancersurvivorcancersurvivorstoryttacbasalcellcarcinomadysplasticnevi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

Willow Tohi
Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

HRS Editors
The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

Willow Tohi
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy