Suicide pacts: The antidote to suicide from science and the Bible

A video message to a generation whose hope has been crushed. Actual measurable observable science gives us evidence for Jesus, the answer to hopelessness and despair. More than just becoming part of God’s family he empowers us to make our world and the world a better place. When all the actual empirical-the measurable observable science along with all the archeological discoveries –when that is laid out on a giant table– it verifies the authenticity and accuracy of the most amazing book of all time- the Bible.
6 min. video