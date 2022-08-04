Why Nancy Pelosi should AND shouldn’t have visited Taiwan

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Glenn Beck
Aug 3, 2022 U.S. politicians should NOT schedule their foreign travel based on the wishes of the Chinese Communist Party. But, with President Biden proving himself to be INCREDIBLY incompetent — even when it comes to small challenges — there’s also no reason to risk relations with China now. So, should Nancy Pelosi have skipped her trip to Taiwan to play it safe? Or was it right for her to go and show support for the Asian nation? In this clip, Glenn and Stu give their thoughts on the matter. PLUS, they discuss the INSANE monkeypox vs COVID hypocrisy from the left…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQU4xNzF7dw