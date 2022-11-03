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Catherine Austin Fitts' Pre-recorded Interview Celebrating VCC’s 40th Anniversary
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120 views • November 03, 2022
Pre-recorded interview - Catherine Austin Fitts joined us on the eve of VCC's 40th Anniversary Celebration for an insightful conversation in celebration of VCC’s 40th year of Protecting Informed Consent.
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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today:
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HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
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VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
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