Catherine Austin Fitts' Pre-recorded Interview Celebrating VCC’s 40th Anniversary

120 views • November 03, 2022

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Pre-recorded interview - Catherine Austin Fitts joined us on the eve of VCC's 40th Anniversary Celebration for an insightful conversation in celebration of VCC’s 40th year of Protecting Informed Consent.

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