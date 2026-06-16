Trump's Peace Deal on Fight Night. Fight Geoengineering. B2T Show, June 15, 2026

Join the discussion here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/trump-s-peace-deal-on-fight-night-blake-horwitz-live-b2t-show-june-15-2026

A historic peace deal, a miraculous fight night, and a deep dive into the chemtrail fight — this episode covers it all. Trump brokered an initial agreement with Iran, and the details are far more significant than the headlines suggest. At the same time, a major storm split and cleared for Trump's birthday UFC event, patriot energy was running high, and attorney Blake Horwitz joined live to break down the real war being waged in the skies above us.





The US-Iran deal is real, and the terms matter. Inspections of nuclear sites are in. No immediate cash goes to Iran. Gulf reconstruction funds are tied to verified performance — not promises. And Iran must cut off financial and military support to Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Ships are already transiting the Strait of Hormuz freely, and oil prices dropped sharply from highs near $126 per barrel. This is not just geopolitics — a 2018 Q drop delta on June 19 about a free Iran connects directly to Kim Clement's prophecy of hundreds of thousands of young Christians rising up inside that nation. Regime change from within may be the bigger picture.





Blake Horwitz is a federal civil rights attorney and regenerative farmer who two years ago noticed his wife's health and their crops being affected by heavy chemtrail activity. That launched him into one of the most important legal fights in the country. He joined with Tom Renz and Nicole Pearson to form GeoFight, and what he shared in this episode is something every believer in health freedom needs to hear. Companies like Stardust Solutions are actively lobbying Congress to release hundreds of millions of pounds of sulfate particulates into the upper atmosphere to dim the sun. Combined with natural volcanic cooling already in effect, Blake warns this could drop global temperatures by 2.5 degrees Celsius — enough to freeze growing seasons and trigger food shortages that could kill hundreds of millions.





Florida and Louisiana have already passed state laws banning solar geoengineering. GeoFight is fighting for more. The petition at geofight.com is live. Free evidence collection training is available for anyone who wants to document what is happening in their own sky. This is spiritual warfare with a physical dimension — and this show equips you to fight it at every level, from detox to legislation to prayer.





Key Topics Covered





US-Iran initial peace deal — terms, timeline, and what the 60-day window means





Oil prices dropping sharply from near $126/barrel following the announcement





Q drop delta on June 19 about Free Iran and regime change from within





Kim Clement prophecy — hundreds of thousands of young Christians rising in Iran





Trump's birthday UFC fight night — the storm that split and cleared





July 4th celebration at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument announced





Michelle Obama discussion sparked by UFC fighter's post-fight comment





Elon Musk's control of military communications backbone





Trump's reflecting pool renovation and the emotional reactions it drew





Car insurance rates: down under Trump, up sharply under Biden





Mocked: Biden-era "gestating parent" language in official documents





Blake Horwitz on chemtrails — how he got involved and what the evidence shows





Stardust Solutions — lobbying to dim the sun and the catastrophic risk





GeoFight — petition, state legislation, evidence training, and active litigation





Detox — parsley, cilantro, clean eating, and gut/cell sprays from blessed2teach.com/detox





FaithNFreedomTV — Reawaken Tour Tulsa coverage coming on the main channel





Resources Mentioned





GeoFight petition and evidence training: https://geofight.com





B2T Show detox products (recommended by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny): https://blessed2teach.com/detox





FaithNFreedom 24/7 Program Guides: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/program-guides-24-7/





Reawaken Tour Tulsa — live on the main FaithNFreedomTV channel





Quick Answers





Q: What did the US-Iran peace deal announced in June 2026 actually include?

A: The deal requires nuclear site inspections, no immediate US cash to Iran, Gulf reconstruction funds tied to Iran's verified compliance over 60 days, and Iran cutting off support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Ships are already moving through the Strait of Hormuz and oil prices fell hard from near $126 per barrel.





Q: How does the B2T Show connect the Iran deal to prophecy?

A: A 2018 Q drop delta dated June 19 about a free Iran aligns with Kim Clement's prophecy about hundreds of thousands of young Christians rising up inside Iran. The show frames the peace deal as potentially opening the door to regime change from within rather than through military conflict.





Q: What is geoengineering and why is attorney Blake Horwitz sounding the alarm?

A: Geoengineering is the deliberate release of particulates from aircraft to alter sunlight and cool global tempera