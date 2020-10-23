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The David Knight Show (23October20 Full Show)
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26 views • October 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
23Oct20 Full Show
Desc: Topics by timecode
— 00:04:14 Presidential Debate over COVID
— 00:13:42 “Dark Winter” more than just a colorful phrase. Operation Dark Winter is something Biden knows about — you should, too
— 00:34:03 More info that Operation Warp Speed is a compartmentalized black op
— 00:40:08 Biden’s (and America) have a mask fetish
— 00:44:16 83 yr old woman says she “doesn’t give a sod” about COVID and doesn’t want to live her few remaining years “fastened in a house.” But like Trump supporters she absolves Boris Johnson of any responsibility for unnecessary lockdown
— 00:46:11 California thinks they have a way to shut down 7,000 member church in LA — 3 people have tested positive after 4 months of no masks, no social distancing & singing
— 00:55:46 Michael Voris, ChurchMilitant.com, on how Catholic Church is responding to lockdown and the Pope’s newest liberal cause — homosexual marriage (civil union)
— 01:28:22 Why would AstraZeneca use a meningitis vaccine for the placebo group in COVID vaccine test?
— 01:34:35 Santa’s been fired from Macy’s due to lockdown — we need a Miracle on 34th St (and Main Street, USA)
— 01:37:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on whether Hillary might replace Biden, what happens AFTER the election (20th Amendment deadline of Jan 20th) and lockdown economics
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
23Oct20 Full Show
Desc: Topics by timecode
— 00:04:14 Presidential Debate over COVID
— 00:13:42 “Dark Winter” more than just a colorful phrase. Operation Dark Winter is something Biden knows about — you should, too
— 00:34:03 More info that Operation Warp Speed is a compartmentalized black op
— 00:40:08 Biden’s (and America) have a mask fetish
— 00:44:16 83 yr old woman says she “doesn’t give a sod” about COVID and doesn’t want to live her few remaining years “fastened in a house.” But like Trump supporters she absolves Boris Johnson of any responsibility for unnecessary lockdown
— 00:46:11 California thinks they have a way to shut down 7,000 member church in LA — 3 people have tested positive after 4 months of no masks, no social distancing & singing
— 00:55:46 Michael Voris, ChurchMilitant.com, on how Catholic Church is responding to lockdown and the Pope’s newest liberal cause — homosexual marriage (civil union)
— 01:28:22 Why would AstraZeneca use a meningitis vaccine for the placebo group in COVID vaccine test?
— 01:34:35 Santa’s been fired from Macy’s due to lockdown — we need a Miracle on 34th St (and Main Street, USA)
— 01:37:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on whether Hillary might replace Biden, what happens AFTER the election (20th Amendment deadline of Jan 20th) and lockdown economics
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