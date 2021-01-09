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Kyle Kemper - The Awakening World Truth Summit
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1145 views • January 09, 2021
We sat down with Kyle Kemper, half brother to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is a visionary strategist, technologist, artist, and crypto veteran. He is the CEO and founder of the Swiss Key (SwissKey.io) and is committed to seeing the world have an easy and secure way to use and benefit from crypto and blockchain. Since 2013, Kyle has been deeply involved in the cryptocurrency space having worked with, advised, and mentored companies and organizations including CAVIRTEX, Changetip, Kraken, the Blockchain Association of Canada, Coinberry, Datawallet and others.
Kyle is also a staunch evangelist and promoter of liberty and informed consent. He believes that that COVID19 is more about control and centralization of power and not about health and wellbeing.
Kyle is also a staunch evangelist and promoter of liberty and informed consent. He believes that that COVID19 is more about control and centralization of power and not about health and wellbeing.
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