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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuzlKx8enqo
My first flight on a quadrocopter: On October 1, 2015, I took a drone and went out of the house into an open space with wind and real dangers! Of course, I almost lost it in the branches of tall trees, I shook it off from the lower branches for 20 minutes! Lots of emotions! And that's what happened to shoot.SYMA X5C drone Training Flight
In the future, I made detailed reviews of the quadcopter. On the channel.
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