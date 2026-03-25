"We've been waiting for this day for many years and are 100% ready. Come on!"

The Iranian armed forces have responded to US threats of a ground invasion.

Adding:

❗️Iran does not accept a ceasefire and considers negotiations with the US illogical, reports Fars News Agency.

According to the source, a ceasefire will be possible if "strategic goals" are achieved.

Adding:

Iran has threatened to seize the territories of the UAE and Bahrain if the US launches a ground operation.

"If the United States makes a mistake, the Iranian armed forces are ready to seize the coastline of the UAE and Bahrain and change the region," says Iranian state television IRIB.

Earlier, Iran put forward tough demands to the US for negotiations. These include the closure of all American bases, the payment of reparations, and even the lifting of sanctions, reported the WSJ newspaper.

Adding: ⚡️Iran has notified Pakistan that it rejects the conditions proposed by the US for ending the war, according to Al Mayadeen and Reuters.

The Iranian TV channel PRESS TV also issued an official statement, according to which Iran will end the war at its own discretion only if its conditions are met.