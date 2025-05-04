Super Cancer Jab - UK 🤪

Thousands of NHS patients will be given fast-track access to a new cancer "Super Jab'"



⚠️ It's up to you...

One would have to be crazy to take this, it was a jab that probably gave you cancer in the first place...



Source @Real World News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/