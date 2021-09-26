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GENOCIDE OF SENIORS CONTINUES AS FDA AND CDC RECOMMEND 3RD BOOSTER SHOT - THOUSANDS ALREADY DEAD
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130 views • September 26, 2021
Source: Sixth Sense. I am trying to prepare mentally for losing the lions share of my family and friends that continue to follow the vaccination advise of psychopaths and murderers. It sucks. More videos you might like to see:
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
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