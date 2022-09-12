God or Man....Who Are You Trying to Please?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you're afraid of being unpopular, rejected etc, then you have likely been more concerned about pleasing men than pleasing God. It's scary to be disliked by the world around us, but it's even more scary to not have a conscience because we're too worried about what others think. If this is your struggle, watch this video, and see if you can get yourself in the right frame of mind to stand before God on Judgement Day.