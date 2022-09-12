Create New Account
God or Man....Who Are You Trying to Please?
Not Serving two Masters
Published 2 months ago |

If you're afraid of being unpopular, rejected etc, then you have likely been more concerned about pleasing men than pleasing God. It's scary to be disliked by the world around us, but it's even more scary to not have a conscience because we're too worried about what others think. If this is your struggle, watch this video, and see if you can get yourself in the right frame of mind to stand before God on Judgement Day.

Keywords
godmanmen pleserspleasing god

