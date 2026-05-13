Alex Jones Full Show 5/13/26 w/ Jay Dyer

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WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW: Trump’s Terrorism Czar Just Labeled Tucker & Nick Fuentes As Domestic Terrorists! Pro-War Neocons Throw Trump Under Bus, Say Iran War Is Lost & US In Checkmate! PLUS, King Charles Announces Mark Of The Beast To Be Implemented UK-Wide! Renowned Economist Kirk Elliott Joins Alex Jones To Break Down What Losing The World Reserve Currency Status Would Look Like For The Collapsing US Dollar As Warren Buffett Warns Of Runaway Inflation & Bankruptcy! Jay Dyer Hosts The Final Hour Of The Alex Jones Show & Reveals Leaked Sex Ops! — 5/13/26