Bill Cooper - Willian Greer the Secret Service Agent driving JFK's Limousine shot him in the head.

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William Greer secret service agent Driving the limousine shot JFK in the head due to JFK being a security risk and that JFK ordered the deep state to stop the sale of drugs to the American people and release the documents indicating the existence of UFO's and extraterrestrials.
JFK also ordered the printing of legally constitutional backed money that was not in the best interest of the federal reserve and the Bankster mafia.